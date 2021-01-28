President and CEO of Centra Health resigns
Dr. Andrew Mueller submitted his resignation this Tuesday.
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mueller came to Centra in 2019, and will be moving on to be the CEO with MaineHealth in Portland, Maine this spring.
Centra’s board of directors and a recruitment firm will begin the search for Mueller’s replacement over the next few months.
Richard Tugman has been named interim President and CEO and starts immediately.
