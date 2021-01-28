Advertisement

President and CEO of Centra Health resigns

Dr. Andrew Mueller submitted his resignation this Tuesday.
President And CEO Of Centra Health Resigns
President And CEO Of Centra Health Resigns
By Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dr. Andrew Mueller submitted his resignation this Tuesday.

Mueller came to Centra in 2019, and will be moving on to be the CEO with MaineHealth in Portland, Maine this spring.

Centra’s board of directors and a recruitment firm will begin the search for Mueller’s replacement over the next few months.

Richard Tugman has been named interim President and CEO and starts immediately.

