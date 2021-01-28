Republican Glenn Youngkin announces campaign for Governor

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDBJ) - The campaign announcements continued Wednesday with another candidate entering the race for Governor.

Republican Glenn Youngkin is the former CEO of a private equity firm. He was raised in Richmond and Virginia Beach, and now lives in northern Virginia.

“I’m running for governor because I believe we must rebuild and reimagine Virginia’s future and make it the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin said in a news release Wednesday morning.

He said Virginia needs an outside who can bring change.

“I’m not a politician,” Youngkin said in a video. “I’ve spent the last 30 years building business and creating jobs, leading a team of nearly 2,000 people who trusted my to get things done.”

Youngkin has opposition for the GOP nomination, including Senator Amanda Chase, Delegate Kirk Cox, retired Army Colonel Sergio de la Pena and Charlottesville entrepreneur Pete Snyder.

