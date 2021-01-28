Roanoke police investigating Wednesday evening shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to a hospital Wednesday evening.

Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Rorer Avenue SW around 7 p.m. A man was found with what they say appeared to be non-life-threatening wounds, and he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial for treatment.

The department said preliminary investigation indicated the shooting may have happened at a different location from where the victim was found. At this time, an official crime scene hasn’t been determined.

No suspects have been identified or located, and the department said it is working to figure out the events that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 540-344-8500.

