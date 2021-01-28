Advertisement

Roanoke Times building for sale after more than a century as the newspaper’s home

The property is being sold by Lee Enterprises
Courtesy the Timesland News Guild(Timesland News Guild)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A staple in downtown Roanoke is hitting the market after more than 100 years as the home of the Roanoke Times.

The building on the corner of Second Street and Campbell Avenue is being sold by its owners, Lee Enterprises.

The Timesland News Guild released a statement Wednesday in response to the announcement made by management:

“We are saddened but unsurprised to learn that The Roanoke Times will no longer have a home in the iconic downtown building it’s lived in for more than a century.

Management announced Wednesday that our offices at 201 Campbell Ave. SW have been put up for sale. In recent months, Warren Buffett’s BH Media, which sold The Roanoke Times to Iowa-based Lee Enterprises last year, has been selling the property it retained in the deal, including the office of The Daily Progress in Charlottesville.

Wednesday’s news comes just three months after Lee Enterprises ended the lease on our own newspaper’s bureau office in Christiansburg.

While management says no sale of the downtown building is imminent, the newsroom was informed that upon sale we will relocate to a smaller space.

We remain disappointed that the corporate powers above continue to disinvest in local journalism. But one thing hasn’t changed amid all these disruptions: We’re still here covering the news.

The journalists of the Timesland News Guild are committed to serving the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and parts beyond. That will remain true no matter the circumstances and no matter where we end up.”

