Roanoke Valley sees light snow, prepares for weekend wintry weather

Snow coated the landscape while not making too much of an impact on the roads.
By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We woke up Thursday to a friendly reminder from Mother Nature that winter is still very much in the air. We saw a thin blanket of snow, coating the trees and grass, without causing too much of an issue on Roanoke Valley roadways.

“The biggest challenges for us have been the winds and the cold temperatures,” said Jason Bond with the Virginia Dept. of Transportation (VDOT).

Bond explained, we’re not quite out of the woods just yet, saying drivers need to be aware of a possible refreezing on the roads overnight.

“Unfortunately with these really cold temperatures, the re-freeze tonight is definitely a concern.  These colder temperatures are making things a little bit challenging in those counties where we have seen snowfall and the wind is not helping anything with drifting snow.”

With more snow expected this weekend, this latest round of wintry weather was a nice warm up for crews in Roanoke, according to Dwayne D’Ardenne, Roanoke City’s Transportation Division Manager.

“Anytime that we have an opportunity to do snow operations, it’s good for the newer folks and the newer staff to get out in their zones, get out in their sections, be familiar with it, so when a bigger, larger event does come, we’re better prepared.”

Now, all eyes are on the weekend forecast and planning is already underway.

“We will be ready to mobilize this weekend if we need to, possibly staying in 24 hour shifts heading into the storm,” said Bond.

VDOT also wants to emphasize that it can only pre-treat the roads ahead of a storm if the temperatures are above freezing. If it is too cold, the pre-treating will not work.

