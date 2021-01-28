Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in recent Campbell County burglaries

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-332-9574
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The public is asked to help with any information available regarding two recent burglaries in Campbell County.

An assorted considerable amount of jewelry, including a class ring, was stolen from a property in the Yellow Branch area (Wards Road) between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. January 22, 2021.

A property off of Brookneal Highway, just south of Gladys, was also burglarized during the afternoon January 24, 2021. This case also included the theft of jewelry and a class ring, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

