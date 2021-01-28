Snow quickly ends; turning windy & sunny

WINTER STORM EXITS

Snow exits before sunrise

Slushy and icy spots possible for the morning commute

Cold and windy; Gusts 30-40mph Thursday

SNOW ENDS AS THE WINDS BEGIN

Our quick-hitting winter storm rapidly moves off the coast and intensifies Thursday. This will continue to pull in cold air that will stick around throughout the day.

Snow quickly exits this morning with increasing wind and sunshine. (WDBJ)

STRONG WIND: As the storm strengthens, it will ramp up the winds and bring strong gusts to the region. Gusts may top 30-40 mph starting late-morning and extending into the evening. Hghs will only reach the 20s and 30s, but add the wind, and wind chills will make it feel like 20s in many areas.

Winds will rapidly increase Thursday behind our wintry system, gusting 20-40 mph at times. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY

After a frigid start with lows in the teens and 20s, afternoon highs return to the upper 30s Friday with breezy conditions and sunshine.

ANOTHER STORM POSSIBLE SUNDAY

We start the weekend with quiet conditions Saturday before another low pressure system moves into the region Saturday night into Sunday. This one honestly looks more impressive than our mid-week storm.

As the storm strengthens off the coast, areas across the Mid-Atlantic, including southwest Virginia, could be looking at a significant winter storm if everything continues as models suggest.

NORTHERLY TRACK: We’d likely see a wintry mix of sleet/snow before changing to all rain.

SOUTHERLY, SLOWER TRACK: This setup would be ideal for a bigger event as cold air would remain locked in place along with lots of moisture.

Either one of these is possible at this point, so keep checking back.

An even more potent storm is possible Sunday. (WDBJ)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send and changes, updates and videos there first.