Southwest VA emergency responders train for next mission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Southwest Virginia emergency responders are sharpening their skills and preparing to respond to their next incident.

Thursday, the Southwest Virginia Incident Management Team held an in-person training at the Berglund Center.

The team of about 25 people ran through scenarios they might encounter while assisting localities throughout the region – from weather events to civil disturbances.

“We have the ability to come in and help them manage something that they don’t generally manage on a daily basis. The process works from anything very small to extremely large events,” said Andy Pulley, the Logistic Section Chief for the Southwest Virginia Incident Management Team.

This is one of four incident management teams across the state. It is largely made up of first responders from across the region.

