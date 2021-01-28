Stewartsville Elementary temp. halt of on-site learning extended, to reopen Feb. 8

GOODVIEW, Va. (WDBJ) -Stewartsville Elementary School in Goodview is extending its temporary suspension of on-site learning after multiple cases of COVID-19 were found within the school community.

The new closure comes with a reopening date of February 8. The previous end date was announced as Friday, January 29.

The school says additional details can be found by referencing the previous guidelines included in that original announcement last week.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.