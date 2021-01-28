Advertisement

Stewartsville Elementary temp. halt of on-site learning extended, to reopen Feb. 8

The previous end date was announced as Friday, January 29.
Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard
Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODVIEW, Va. (WDBJ) -Stewartsville Elementary School in Goodview is extending its temporary suspension of on-site learning after multiple cases of COVID-19 were found within the school community.

The new closure comes with a reopening date of February 8. The previous end date was announced as Friday, January 29.

The school says additional details can be found by referencing the previous guidelines included in that original announcement last week.

