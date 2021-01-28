Advertisement

UVA COVID-19 Model includes new variants scenario

On the interactive model, a 'New Variant' option is available to explore.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new option has been added to the UVA COVID-19 Model to better understand what Virginia’s future could hold.

A scenario has been added to include how variants will impact the spread of coronavirus.

The department of health says that scenario would mean more transmission of the disease.

They say Virginia’s weekly cases could stay high through April because of those variants.

“It did look like it was gonna push the peak back as well as kind of flatten it a little bit so it’s gonna - what we saw is that the peak began I believe in mid-February and continued for 10 weeks until early April,” said Justin Crow, division of social epidemiology director.

They say the data will be adjusted as more information on variants comes in.

