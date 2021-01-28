Advertisement

UVA hosts online event discussing food and justice in Virginia

The panel is part of UVA’s Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Community MLK Celebration.
(KSFY)
By Patrick Huddleston
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Lifetime Learning, in partnership with Morven Farm, hosted an online event Wednesday, January 27.

Entitled Food and Justice in Virginia, the panel addressed several ongoing challenges facing the United States food system:

  • Ensuring equity in access to fresh, nutritious, and affordable food
  • Policy on food and services from national, state, and local levels
  • Protecting the health and safety of farm and food service workers

“We really hope that people are just getting more aware of the issues that are really going on everywhere across our nation, specifically in our food system,” Shantell Bingham, program director of the Food Justice Network, Cultivate Charlottesville, said.

The panel is part of UVA’s Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Community MLK Celebration.

There are a series of events scheduled throughout the month of January.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accumulating snow is likely.
Snow wraps up before sunrise; turning windy
Helen Norfleet, center, is surrounded by her family.
Salem woman speaks out about alleged abuse at local nursing home
COVID variants
Gov. extends biz restrictions & curfew, says vaccine clearing house on the way; positive test percentage drops
Coronavirus generic
Virginia adopts permanent COVID-19 workplace safety standards
NATALIE THORELL THOUGHT SHE MIGHT NOT BE ABLE TO DANCE AGAIN, AFTER POST-COVID DIAGNOSIS
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke County 9-year-old briefly lost ability to walk after battle with COVID-19

Latest News

Road Hog's BBQ in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
Whit Sulphur Springs BBQ place keeps tab for those who need it
Bedford County tractor-trailer crash closes all westbound lanes along US-460
A medical technician prepares a Pfizer vaccination at a vaccine clinic at the West Virginia...
West Virginia holds vaccination clinic at fairgrounds
Norton W. Hurd achieved numerous accolades throughout his life. He died at the age of 104.
World War II veteran, University of Lynchburg alum remembered for service-oriented heart
On the interactive model, a 'New Variant' option is available to explore.
UVA COVID-19 Model includes new variants scenario