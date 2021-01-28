Advertisement

VA Board of Education approves consolidation of Alleghany County, Covington school divisions

(Gray Media)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A consolidation between the Alleghany County and Covington public school divisions was approved Thursday.

The two will become a single school division beginning July 1, 2022. The Virginia Board of Education’s action came after both divisions - which are Virginia’s two smallest in terms of enrollment - requested the merger.

The Virginia Department of Education said under the consolidation plan, county and city students will merge into a single body of around 2,000 beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

The four county and city elementary schools will remain open, but the new division will have one middle school, housed in the current Covington High School, and a single high school, housed in the current Alleghany High School building.

“I congratulate everyone involved in this process — school board members, the division superintendents, community leaders, local government officials, parents and students — for their vision in creating a plan to expand opportunities for students in both the county and the city,” Board of Education President Daniel Gecker said.

Thursday’s decision marks the second consolidation for Alleghany County Public Schools. The state board approved a merger of schools in Clifton Forge into the county system in 1981.

