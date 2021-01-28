VDH launches text messaging service to notify people of positive COVID results

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia is making it easier for people to learn of positive COVID-19 tests results by launching a text messaging service.

Beginning Thursday, January 28, the Virginia Department of Health will send messages to people who receive a positive result in the Commonwealth.

The texts are automatically send when the VDH receives a positive result registered with a valid mobile phone number. The goal is to provide rapid notification so that those who tested positive can stay home and away from others.

The messages will only be sent between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and will come from the phone number 804-336-3915.

The text will provide a link to the COVIDWISE Verification Code Portal, which provides a self-verification code to those who have tested positive, allowing them to anonymously submit their results through COVIDWISE, Virginia’s COVID-19 Exposure Notifications app. The codes ensure that only valid positive results are reported through COVIDWISE.

“Using tools like automated text messages provide additional options to help Virginia expand its existing exposure notifications and contact tracing operations without compromising user privacy or security,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA. “This technology will quickly notify you if you have a positive test result and provide valuable safety information, so you can self-isolate effectively, seek timely medical attention, and reduce potential exposure risk. It will also encourage you to anonymously share your results through COVIDWISE with other users who’ve likely been exposed, so you can help protect your family, friends, and community.”

To learn more about COVIDWISE or to download the app, click here.

