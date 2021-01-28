Advertisement

Virginia releases 2021 football schedule

Courtesy WVIR
Courtesy WVIR(WVIR)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/UVA Release) - The Atlantic Coast Conference has released the 2021 football schedules, including that of Virginia.

Virginia’s slate features 12 regular-season games, including seven home games. Virginia will host William & Mary (Sept. 4), Illinois (Sept. 11), Wake Forest (Friday, Sept. 24), Duke (Oct. 16), Georgia Tech (Oct. 23), Notre Dame (Nov. 13), and Virginia Tech (Nov. 27) at Scott Stadium.  

UVA will travel for contests at North Carolina (Sept. 18), at Miami (Thursday, Sept. 30), at Louisville (Oct. 9), at BYU (Oct. 30) and at Pitt (Nov. 20).  

UVA faces five teams that appeared in bowl games last season – BYU (RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl), Miami (Cheez-It Bowl), Notre Dame (Rose Bowl/CFB Playoff), North Carolina (Capital One Orange Bowl) and Wake Forest (Duke’s Mayo Bowl), while Georgia Tech, Pitt and Virginia Tech joined UVA in opting out of a bowl opportunity in 2020.

Season Tickets

Deposits for new season tickets are on sale now for $50 per ticket. The deposit will be applied toward the season ticket purchase and those placing a deposit will receive the opportunity to select their seats in advance of the public new season ticket on-sale.

Fans who held season tickets for the 2020 season will be able to renew their seats online through their My Tickets account in the near future. Season ticket pricing for renewing fans is the same as it was for the 2020 season. The value of all season ticket and parking purchases for the 2021 season is guaranteed under the Fans First Ticket Program.

If you have questions regarding football season tickets, please contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office. While working remotely, the ticket office staff remains committed to delivering a high-level of customer service. Fans may send an email anytime to uvatickets@virginia.edu or Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., contact the ticket office by phone (800-542-8821), text (434-924-8821) or live chat.

2021 Virginia Football Schedule (home games in bold)

Sept. 4 – WILLIAM & MARY

Sept. 11 – ILLINOIS

Sept. 18 – at North Carolina

Sept. 24 – WAKE FOREST (Friday)

Sept. 30 – at Miami (Thursday)

Oct. 9 – at Louisville

Oct. 16 – DUKE

Oct. 23 – GEORGIA TECH

Oct. 30 – at BYU

Nov. 6 – IDLE

Nov. 13 – NOTRE DAME

Nov. 20 – at Pitt

Nov. 27 – VIRGINIA TECH

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

