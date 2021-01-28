Virginia Senate votes to censure Sen. Amanda Chase

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Senate has voted to censure one of its members, Republican Amanda Chase.

Senators approved the resolution Wednesday afternoon, citing a “pattern of unacceptable behavior.”

The vote was 24 to nine, with six members not voting.

The resolution alleges Chase “exhibited conduct unbecoming of a Senator during her terms in office by displaying a disregard for civility in discourse with colleagues, making false and misleading statements both in committee and on the Senate floor, and displaying a disregard for the significance of her duty to the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

The resolution outlined eight examples, including statements Chase made following the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Chase spoke at a rally in Washington on January 6th, but did not participate in the violent assault.

Chase represents Chesterfield County and is currently running for Governor. She said the move to censure her was politically motivated.

“This is nothing more than an unsuccessful attempt to tarnish my good name, reputation, and solid conservative record,” Chase said in an email to supporters Wednesday evening.

Chase said she plans to file a lawsuit against the Virginia Senate.

