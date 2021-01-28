Advertisement

Virginia Senate votes to censure Sen. Amanda Chase

Virginia Senate votes to censure Sen. Amanda Chase
Virginia Senate votes to censure Sen. Amanda Chase(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Senate has voted to censure one of its members, Republican Amanda Chase.

Senators approved the resolution Wednesday afternoon, citing a “pattern of unacceptable behavior.”

The vote was 24 to nine, with six members not voting.

The resolution alleges Chase “exhibited conduct unbecoming of a Senator during her terms in office by displaying a disregard for civility in discourse with colleagues, making false and misleading statements both in committee and on the Senate floor, and displaying a disregard for the significance of her duty to the citizens of the Commonwealth.”

The resolution outlined eight examples, including statements Chase made following the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Chase spoke at a rally in Washington on January 6th, but did not participate in the violent assault.

Chase represents Chesterfield County and is currently running for Governor. She said the move to censure her was politically motivated.

“This is nothing more than an unsuccessful attempt to tarnish my good name, reputation, and solid conservative record,” Chase said in an email to supporters Wednesday evening.

Chase said she plans to file a lawsuit against the Virginia Senate.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on 311 and Bradshaw in Catawba
Woman killed in Catawba Valley Drive three-vehicle crash
Accumulating snow is likely.
Quick-moving storm brings accumulating snow tonight, wind tomorrow
Rocky Mount Police Officers Terminated
Rocky Mount officers terminated following Capitol riots
A mudslide has damaged the Southern Classic car wash on Orange Avenue.
Mudslide damages Southern Classic car wash in Roanoke
Courtesy NRVRJ
Man charged with felony murder, three other charges in death of Pulaski Co. sergeant

Latest News

Public Survey For Mill Mountain Trail Project And Layout
Public Survey For Mill Mountain Trail Projects And Layout
81 Road Conditions Wednesday Night
81 Road Conditions Wednesday Night
Conditions In Pulaski Wednesday Night
Conditions In Pulaski Wednesday Night
Rain is expected to change into snow overnight in the New River Valley.
Pouring rain switches to snow overnight in Elliston
Deputy Asked To Help With Group
Deputy Asked To Help With Group