West Virginia holds vaccination clinic at fairgrounds

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WDBJ) - West Virginia is showing some of the best results nationwide in getting the COVID-19 vaccine shots into arms.

Almost all essential workers there have been fully vaccinated, and now all who are 65 and over can get the shot.

And though, as the song says, the weather outside was frightful -- “We had 3 to 4 inches of snow in parts of the county, and other parts had more,” said Joe Coughlin of Greenbrier County Homeland Security -- inside, while maybe not delightful, things were moving right along.

“It is a lot of logistics to make sure that each person, we make sure they get the right vaccine,” said Dr. Bridget Morrison, Greenbrier County’s Health Officer.

They have both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines here, and many here are actually back for their second dose.

Including Betty, a retired nurse.

“I helped give all the swine flu vaccines,” she said of her career at the health department, “And polio.”

She was getting her booster shot on her 90th birthday.

“They sent me my appointment to come here at 10 o’clock today,” She explained.

“We were doing 80 and over, then it backed down to 70 and over,” said Dr. Morrison. “And now we’re addressing the 65 and over.”

It’s by prearranged appointment, which brings them through and out to the tune of what they hope will be a thousand vaccinations today.

“The pandemic is not going away until we can get enough people vaccinated,” Morrison said. “And these vaccinations are saving lives. So the goal is as soon as we get them, we get them out in a safe manner.”

