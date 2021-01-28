Whit Sulphur Springs BBQ place keeps tab for those who need it

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDBJ) - A barbeque place in White Sulphur Springs is using their food to give back to the community.

The folks at Road Hog’s BBQ have established “Petunia’s Tab,” where customers can contribute to help pay for meals for people who can’t afford them. Recent economic downturns inspired them to look for ways the year-old restaurant could help.

”There was a couple big instances in the area that sort of made us realize: hey, people need help,” said Clay Elkins of Road Hog’s BBQ. “And not everybody is able to ask for it. And how can we help? How can we be a vehicle to bring people together to help?”

They’re also running a Pork Pool, where customers can guess how much meat they smoked over the last year for a prize. The money from that will go to the White Sulphur Springs Food Pantry.

