World War II veteran, University of Lynchburg alum remembered for service-oriented heart

Norton W. Hurd achieved numerous accolades throughout his life. He died at the age of 104.
Norton W. Hurd achieved numerous accolades throughout his life. He died at the age of 104.(Photo: Michael Hurd)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A plaque in the chapel at the University of Lynchburg honors the memory of Norton Warren Hurd.

The oldest University of Lynchburg graduate passed away earlier this month, but the legacy of the man who wore many hats lives on.

“He was a very humble person who served his community and God and his family, not for any honors but because that’s what he believed in,” said Michael Hurd.

Norton Hurd’s son Michael Hurd says his father was an inspiration to him, his family and others.

Born in Deltaville, Norton Hurd’s impact stretched to Lynchburg as an alumnus not long before World War II.

He joined the U.S. Navy as a pilot, and Michael Hurd recalls him saying “that he’d rather be up there pitching than down here catching.”

Unfortunately in the Pacific Theater, Norton Hurd’s plane was brought down and he had to get out.

“There’s always been a debate about whether if you got close to the fuselage when it was sinking that you’d go down with it and I didn’t want to settle that argument right then so I got off the wing again,” said Norton Hurd, with a laugh, in a 2018 interview with Museums of Middlesex.

With that charming humor and a big heart, Hurd returned home.

He opened Hurd’s Home Appliances, later becoming Hurd’s Hardware. He extended lines of credit to make sure anyone could get what they needed.

He also founded the Lower Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department and the Middlesex Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Michael Hurd says his father played an active role at Philipp Christian Church as well, taking on numerous roles throughout his lifetime.

“He was just very well loved by his community,” said Michael Hurd.

“I just felt like I had to do my share, somehow. That’s how it turned out,” said Norton Hurd in a 2018 interview with Museums of Middlesex.

Norton Hurd was awarded numerous accolades in his life, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and induction into the Lynchburg College Sports Hall of Fame following a multi-sport endeavor as an athlete with the school.

