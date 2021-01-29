Advertisement

Alward out as CEO of Sovah-Martinsville, COO in as interim

Sovah says they will be in communication with the community regarding his long-term replacement
WDBJ
WDBJ(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - After being appointed chief executive officer in July of 2019, Dale Alward is no longer in the position for Sovah Health-Martinsville.

According to a spokesperson for the facility, Tory Shepherd, currently COO of Sovah-Martinsville, will serve as interim CEO.

Sovah says they “will inform the community when a permanent leader has been identified” and that they maintain confidentiality on all personnel matters.

No additional details were provided.

