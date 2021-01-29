Blustery & cold; next storm just days away

HEADLINES

Sunshine continues today and tomorrow

Blustery and cold conditions continue

Significant winter storms moves in Sunday

THIS MORNING

LOW WIND CHILLS: Winds remain blustery this morning with wind chills slipping to the teens and single digits as you head out. Being out in that for even 5-10 minutes can cause frostbite.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

After a frigid start with lows in the teens and 20s, afternoon highs return to the upper 30s Friday with breezy conditions and sunshine. Saturday will start sunny with more clouds entering during the day ahead of our next storm.

A potent storm will develop this weekend bringing a mix of snow and rain to the area. Details are coming in the days ahead. Stay tuned! (WDBJ7)

ANOTHER STORM SUNDAY

We start the weekend with quiet conditions Saturday before another low pressure system moves into the region Saturday night into Sunday. Several reasons have this one looking more impressive than our mid-week storm.

Slightly colder air leading up to the storm

Slower, longer duration event

Stronger storm with more available water

With that said, not all data shows this as being a total slam-dunk all snow storm for everyone. In fact, as warmer air moves in from the south with the storm, we could see a changeover from snow back to rain during the day Sunday along the VA/NC border

WHAT WE KNOW

Snow is expected for the entire area, but heavier accumulations expected west of I-81 and north of U.S. 60.

Freezing rain and sleet are possible for the region, but greatest threat across the VA and NC Piedmont and NC Foothills.

STORM TIMING

Beginning Saturday night after dark in the west, spreading across the entire region Sunday

Precipitation continues throughout Sunday, ending in most areas early Monday morning

IMPACTS

Hazardous travel Saturday Night through Monday. Untreated roads will be snow and ice covered.

Accumulations of freezing rain could result in downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.

Here's a look at our early thoughts on snowfall amounts. (WDBJ)

Here’s an early look at possible snowfall amounts for our region. We could also see a period of freezing rain and rain mixing in as well. However, even if a mix does occur, parts of our area, along and north of 460 corridor, could still be looking at a plowable snow late this weekend.

Here's a look at the potential ice accretion for our region. (WDBJ)

