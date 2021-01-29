Blustery & cold; next storm just days away
A larger, more potent storm may impact the region late in the weekend
HEADLINES
- Sunshine continues today and tomorrow
- Blustery and cold conditions continue
- Significant winter storms moves in Sunday
THIS MORNING
LOW WIND CHILLS: Winds remain blustery this morning with wind chills slipping to the teens and single digits as you head out. Being out in that for even 5-10 minutes can cause frostbite.
FRIDAY & SATURDAY
After a frigid start with lows in the teens and 20s, afternoon highs return to the upper 30s Friday with breezy conditions and sunshine. Saturday will start sunny with more clouds entering during the day ahead of our next storm.
ANOTHER STORM SUNDAY
We start the weekend with quiet conditions Saturday before another low pressure system moves into the region Saturday night into Sunday. Several reasons have this one looking more impressive than our mid-week storm.
- Slightly colder air leading up to the storm
- Slower, longer duration event
- Stronger storm with more available water
With that said, not all data shows this as being a total slam-dunk all snow storm for everyone. In fact, as warmer air moves in from the south with the storm, we could see a changeover from snow back to rain during the day Sunday along the VA/NC border
WHAT WE KNOW
- Snow is expected for the entire area, but heavier accumulations expected west of I-81 and north of U.S. 60.
- Freezing rain and sleet are possible for the region, but greatest threat across the VA and NC Piedmont and NC Foothills.
STORM TIMING
- Beginning Saturday night after dark in the west, spreading across the entire region Sunday
- Precipitation continues throughout Sunday, ending in most areas early Monday morning
IMPACTS
- Hazardous travel Saturday Night through Monday. Untreated roads will be snow and ice covered.
- Accumulations of freezing rain could result in downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.
Here’s an early look at possible snowfall amounts for our region. We could also see a period of freezing rain and rain mixing in as well. However, even if a mix does occur, parts of our area, along and north of 460 corridor, could still be looking at a plowable snow late this weekend.
