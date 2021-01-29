Advertisement

Campbell County deputies searching for man wanted for catalytic converter thefts

Previous mugshot of William Carr, wanted for a series if catalytic converter thefts in Campbell...
Previous mugshot of William Carr, wanted for a series if catalytic converter thefts in Campbell County(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office say they’re looking for a man wanted in connection with the theft of dozens, if not hundreds, of catalytic converters.

Deputies issued a press release Friday with details on William Franklin “Hank” Carr. The department said Carr, 39, is wanted for four felony warrants and is a suspect in multiple instances of theft in the central Virginia region, particularly of catalytic converters.

According to deputies, there are charges for Carr in Campbell County in addition to several other jurisdictions. Carr is described as a white male, with light brown hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a dark blue Nissan Altima with Virginia tag XGH-6657.

Deputies ask that anyone with information regarding the location of Carr contacts the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. There is also the option to visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org or enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on your mobile device.

