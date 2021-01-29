Advertisement

City of Lynchburg prepares for Sunday winter storm

Plows stand at the ready Friday as eyes turn to Sunday's winter storm.
Plows stand at the ready Friday as eyes turn to Sunday's winter storm.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Lynchburg is prepping for snow and ice this Sunday.

They say treatment has already been put on the roads from Wednesday night’s snow.

However, they are prepared for Sunday’s storm to eventually become an ice event. They say in that case they’ll put another mix on roads.

Crews are also prepping to do tree cleanup in case of icing.

“If we get even a relatively small, what seems like a relatively small amount of ice, if we get a quarter inch of ice, it’ll be pretty devastating on our trees, so it’ll be something that we would end up having to respond to” said Clay Simmons, Lynchburg Public Works deputy director.

Simmons says crews will switch from snow to ice coverage if needed.

