Collierstown Presbyterian Church leads food drive

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Some church school pods in Rockbridge County are on a food drive in the weeks before the Super Bowl.

The kids have taken their desire to help others out to local businesses like the Cattleman’s Market to encourage folks to give non-perishable foods to three local food banks.

They’re using the bridge to reach Collierstown Presbyterian Church as a theme for their drive.

”So we thought, why don’t we be the ones to bridge the gap?” asked Debbie McCormick, of the Collierstown Presbyterian Church. “And so we decided: let’s use our bridge, make it our collection site, and invite others to help us fill that bridge with food, paper products and other items that are needed.”

They’re working with the Fairfield Presbyterian Church’s Helping Hands program and the Gospel Way Church of God in Christ in Lexington, as well as the Rockbridge Area Relief Association.

