Community reacts after Roanoke Times building is listed for sale

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, a commercial real estate announcement could signal the end of an era. The home of the Roanoke Times for over a century has been listed for sale, with a price-tag of more than $6 million.

Pastor and historian Nelson Harris remembers visiting the building as a student.

“When I was in elementary school we would all go down to that building, tour it, watch the papers being printed and we’d get little paper hats.”

If the building is sold, and the newspaper staff moves to another location, Harris said the corporate presence and physical energy of the area will be altered.

“It certainly occupied what I would call a muscular physical presence there,” Harris said, “because of the printing operation, the newsroom, the delivery services that came out of that building. So from a nostalgic perspective, you know it’s going to be a loss.”

BH Media retained ownership of the property when it sold the newspaper to Lee Enterprises a year ago.

That the property is now for sale is not a surprise.

Rick Edmonds is Media Business Analyst with the Poynter Institute, a non-profit school for journalists.

“It’s a trend that’s been accelerating the last couple of years,” Edmonds said, “and I would guess I would say that papers that haven’t done it already are all taking a hard look at whether that’s the right way to go.”

“This is really an end of an era,” said Henri Gendreau, a Roanoke Times reporter and Vice Chair of the Timesland News Guild. “We want to make sure that our readers and our community know that we are still here. And we are covering the news. And we will cover the news and bring them important stories wherever we physically are.”

In a written statement, Publisher Andy Bruns said the Roanoke Times remains committed to maintaining its position as a market leader for news.

