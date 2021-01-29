Community survey released to assess impact of COVID-19 on local families

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Roanoke Valley is working with a team of community partners to conduct a regional survey to assess the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on families in the Roanoke Valley region.

The survey will be available to fill out through the month of February. Click here for the survey.

United Way says, “Even before the pandemic, nearly 44% of households in our region were struggling financially, setting the stage for the unprecedented economic impact of the crisis. Low-income families have been classified as ALICE, an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed, and they represent our neighbors who are working, yet are still unable to cover basic household expenses, much less save for an unexpected crisis or job loss.”

“These ALICE households are held together by workers who don’t have health insurance or paid sick days, and whose children were receiving daily meals at school,” said Abby Hamilton, President & CEO of United Way of Roanoke Valley. “We’ve got to get a true reflection of what’s going on here at home, in real time. The data we collect from this survey of all households, regardless of socio-economic status, will help us understand where the greatest areas of needs are, and how government entities, non-profit organizations, and businesses of all sizes can best help our community respond and recover.”

The survey, designed to take about 10 minutes to complete, is open to all residents of the cities of Roanoke and Salem, the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke, and the town of Vinton.

The survey is available in English and Spanish, and all respondents who enter valid emails will be entered to win one of ten $50 gift cards, as well as restaurant gift cards.

How has COVID-19 impacted your family? Take the survey and you'll be entered to win one of 12 great gift cards! Posted by United Way of Roanoke Valley, United for ALICE on Friday, January 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.