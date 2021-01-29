Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia; new-case increase drops from Thursday

Covid-19 is an RNA virus that frequently mutates into new forms with varying effects and...
Covid-19 is an RNA virus that frequently mutates into new forms with varying effects and consequences.(Storyblocks)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 497,912 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, January 29, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,238 from the 493,674 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than the 5,121 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Click here for vaccination phases and who is eligible under each phase.

[VACCINE INFO: How to find timelines and locations in Virginia health districts]

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 641,873 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 524,722. Friday’s number has not been released.

5,180,202 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 12.2% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as the number reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there are 6,379 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Thursday’s 6,308.

2,691 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Thursday’s count of 2,706.

38,947 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

