Crown Holding Inc. announces 126 jobs and $146 million dollar investment in Henry County

RIDGEWAY, Va. (WDBJ) - While it only took 6 weeks of conversations and negotiations for Crown Holding to decide to expand at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Henry County, county leaders say this type of announcement is something they’ve been working towards for the last 12 years.

You might not know it,but chances are there’s at least one item in your home that was made by Crown Holdings.

“You don’t have a can with Crown’s name on it but you do have a can with Coke, Pepsi, Budweiser, the behemoths of the beverage industry us Crown products.” said Henry County Administrator, Tim Hall.

Thursday Morning, Governor Ralph Northam announced the company would be expanding to the Commonwealth Crossing Centre, bringing 126 jobs that average a salary of $49,000 and a $146 million investment. The largest initial investment the county has ever received.

“Tax revenue allows us to fund schools, build parks, do quality of life issues, and when you have an investor that believes that much in your community, the trickle down effect of that is just immeasurable.” said Hall.

Crown Holdings is the second company to move into Commonwealth Crossing, joining Press Glass.

Hall says, bringing a company of this caliber to the area is what they envisioned 12 years ago when the concept of the industrial park was born.

“When we started working on Commonwealth Crossing the vision then was a company just like Crown, high jobs, matches our workforce skill set very well, and corporate responsibility.” said Hall.

Now with two companies calling the centre home,Hall is certain that more will come.

“It’s easier to sell from a wagon that’s got things in it than a wagon that’s empty and we think our wagon looks pretty good right now.” said Hall.

Crown Holdings plans for the project to be completed as early as this December 2021.

