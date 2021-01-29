Advertisement

Hometown Eats: Crumbles in Roanoke

Cinnamon bun at Crumbles
Cinnamon bun at Crumbles(WDBJ)
By Josh Birch
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a relatively new restaurant in downtown Roanoke that is serving up comfort food at its finest. Crumbles offers customers cinnamon buns and biscuits made in-house each morning.

Ruben Liendo opened Crumbles in 2020 despite the pandemic.

“Cinnamon buns is one of those treats that everybody knows about. But I think the way I make it, I think it makes a difference,” said Liendo.

Liendo is utilizing a unique ingredient in his cinnamon rolls -- honey. He uses that, in combination with the regular sugar, to make an unforgettable bite.

“The dough is super airy. I love this cinnamon bun. I love that they’re using honey in it in combination with the sugar,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. “It has great texture and great flavor. This is a top notch cinnamon bun right here.”

If sweets aren’t you thing, check out the biscuits featuring a special house seasoning blend. You can get the biscuits plain, or load them up with things like sausage, eggs and bacon for a filling sandwich.

Crumbles is located at 127 Kirk Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24011. Their phone number is (540) 566-4292.

If you have a local restaurant Josh should check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

