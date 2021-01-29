Kaine says committee action on COVID relief coming soon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) says we should begin to see action on the next phase of COVID relief soon.

Kaine spoke with reporters Thursday morning.

He said his top priorities are providing the resources necessary to address the continuing health and economic issues. And he said we might see action in committee as early as next week.

“This has been such a difficult last year,” Kaine said during the teleconference. “Everybody’s been affected by this. Everybody knows somebody who’s been sick or who’s died. And we’ve got to climb out of this hole.”

Kaine said improving vaccine deployment is also an urgent priority. He said he will press the Biden administration to set goals, and then hold officials accountable.

