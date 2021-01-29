Local students raise money for Children’s Miracle Network and Carilion Children’s

ROANOKE VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Ten area high schools are participating in a virtual dance marathon. All the proceeds will go to help hospitalized kids.

The Key Club Dance Marathon fundraiser is Saturday, January 30, and it benefits the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital and Carilion Children’s.

Without the help from sponsors, students have raised over $11,000 since September and are hoping to meet their goal of $15,000. The money raised will help children like Meg Burrow, who has a rare disease and is treated at Carilion Children’s.

“We’re just really thankful that these kids are spending their time raising money for kids here in the Roanoke Valley or anyone that goes to Children’s, it’s a lot,” Meredith Burrow, Meg’s mother, said.

“It goes towards life saving equipment, supplies and services to help children all over the Roanoke Valley,” Macy Ware, Event Coordinator for the Children’s Miracle Network, said.

If you would like to donate, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.