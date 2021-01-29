Rockbridge teachers get COVID vaccinations

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a day Rockbridge teachers have been looking forward to.

“Most of the teachers I’ve talked to this morning say they’ve actually been excited for the first time in a long time, in anticipation of being able to come in and receive their first round of vaccinations,” said County School Superintendent Phillip Tompson.

Spread through the day in scheduled appointments, school teachers and staff received the Moderna vaccine Friday. It was for them a positive sign of things beginning to improve.

“We’ve had some anxious employees, and it’s been an odd year to say the least,” Thompson said. “So this is the first step, if you will, to getting back to some sense of normalcy, hopefully in the near future.”

“It was an easy pathway through, from the registration all the way through to getting the procedure done,” said Kurt Bennett, the Rockbridge High School Building Trades Instructor. “So they made it very, very easy.”

And though he joked about it at the time, saying he was “holding back the tears, just to let you know” as the needle went in, Bennett said the injection was pretty easy.

“You know,” he said, “There’s always that tension of nervousness when you start out the vaccine phase, but the pros outweigh the cons immensely.”

“The more folks we’re able to get vaccinated, the more able we’re able to get back to some sense of normalcy,” Thompson said. “And that’s what everybody’s looking forward to.”

They’ll get their second dose in about three weeks.

“Very excited about being back in school and getting these kids working,” Bennett said.

