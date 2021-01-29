Thousands in the dark after winter storm

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -This latest winter storm has left thousands in the dark Thursday after heavy, wet snow and high winds are knocking down trees and power lines.

With air temperatures not getting much above 25 degrees and wind that rips right through your body crews have been out here all day working to restore power to Wythe, Carroll and Grayson Counties.

“With the wind blowing the snow and you can’t see it really slows things down,” said Kenneth Belton from Appalachian Power.

The strong winds are really what’s slowing this process down. One line we saw Belton said services nearly 200 customers.

“A lot of our trouble is in the Woodlawn, Carroll, Fancy Gap area because you can see the wind is getting up 30 to 40 miles an hour,” Belton said. “It just takes the trees and does what it wants with them.”

Appalachian Power called in extra resources to help them restore electricity to more than 11,000 people.

“It was about a four-inch wet snow that sticks to the trees and makes everything heavy then when the wind got up it breaks a lot of limbs and it usually comes down on the power lines,” Belton said.

Crews started working Wednesday night to turn the lights back on but there’s still a lot of work left.

“We have work to do every day as far as getting new people power and maintenance,” Belton said. “Of course, this is going to put us about two days behind on our regular work.”

Crews plan to be working all night and will continue to restore power through Friday evening.

