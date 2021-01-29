Advertisement

Toddler killed in accidental shooting by 4-year-old in Miss.

A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.
A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.(Source: WDAM/Gray News)
By WDAM staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A 2-year-old girl died Friday after being accidentally shot by her 4-year-old brother in Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said his department responded to the shooting on New Hope Road Friday morning.

The 2-year-old girl was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s department, the girl was shot once with a handgun.

The Hattiesburg Police Department assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helen Norfleet, center, is surrounded by her family.
Salem woman speaks out about alleged abuse at local nursing home
A large storm is expected to bring widespread wintry weather for the second half of the weekend.
Cold, windy Friday; next storm just days away
A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside
A winter storm will bring widespread impacts to our area this weekend.
Winter storm watches issued ahead of weekend event
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus check package; GOP wants plan split

Latest News

Plows stand at the ready Friday as eyes turn to Sunday's winter storm.
City of Lynchburg prepares for Sunday winter storm
Mugshots of (L-R) Calvin Beal and Chavis Martin, charged in connection with a Martinsville...
Two arrested for shooting in Martinsville
The weekly 'troop rally' at Monument Terrace crossed the 1,000 week threshold Friday.
Weekly Monument Terrace gathering rallies to 1,000 week landmark
Matthew Modine stands with local actor Jeremy Ambler on the set for "Wrong Turn."
“Wrong Turn” movie features local actor