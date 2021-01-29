Two arrested for shooting in Martinsville

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Police have made two arrests connected to a shooting.

Chavis Martin, 40 of Martinsville, is charged with Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Felony Vandalism, Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Discharging a Firearm within the city limits, and Reckless Handling of a Firearm.

Calvin Beal, 31 of Martinsville, is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Reckless Handling of a Firearm, and Discharging a Firearm within the city limits.

Both men are being held in the Martinsville City Jail without bond.

Police were called late the night of January 15 to a report of shots fired near the intersection of First St. and B St. Officers found a home in the 400 block of First St. had been hit with gunfire, as had a vehicle.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.

