Two weeks, two emergency meetings: Franklin County changes school plan again

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday night, the Franklin County School Board held its second emergency meeting in as many weeks. The goal: once again changing a reopening plan that originally violated health guidance.

The changes approved Thursday night have high schoolers returning to in-person learning on February 15 using the same A/B hybrid schedule they used before the holidays.

“Students will keep their original A or B day schedule until the end of the third nine weeks,” said superintendent Dr. Bernice Cobbs.

The board’s vote comes after a weeks-long tug of war between officials, parents and teachers. Under the district’s original reopening plan, approved in November, all grades would have offered four days a week of in person learning, with three feet of social distancing maintained only when possible.

That prompted the first emergency meeting. There, the board chose to delay high schoolers’ return to in-person learning, pending a decline in COVID cases. Thursday, officials said the delay of in-person learning until February 15 will give schools time to work out schedules for new students, or those returning from the virtual academy.

8th graders will continue four days a week as previously approved. District officials said they tried to find ways to make that four-day-a-week schedule work for high schoolers, including moving classes off campus.

That idea fell short due to a host of concerns, including student safety.

“We don’t have access to our school resource officers or school security in these places,” said Franklin County High School Principal Jon Crutchfield.

The board plans to examine more options to bring more students back after the third quarter, which ends March 26.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.