Weekly Monument Terrace gathering rallies to 1,000 week landmark

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s the same sights and sounds every Friday at Monument Terrace.

Every week dozens gather to honor our nation’s armed forces, but Friday marked a special occasion for that event.

“Isn’t this a great day?” said Steve Bozeman, Lynchburg Area Veterans Council vice president.

The weekly ‘troop rally’ crossed 1,000 straight weeks of gatherings. The tradition got started November 30, 2001 and has persisted every Friday since then.

Troves of people - including veterans, law enforcement and elected officials - braved 30-degree temperatures to commemorate the landmark, but more importantly, to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The Lord told us, no greater man than he that lay down his life for another,” said Rev. Brian Moore.

“We got 14 killed in action from this area since 9/11 and their names and pictures are here,” said Tom Current, Lynchburg Area Veterans Council president. “They will not be forgotten.”

“Father thank you for all those who have gone before us and all those who didn’t come home,” said Moore.

Bozeman says they plan to continue their commitment to those who serve the United States and their families as they surpass the landmark.

“We’re gonna be here for a while,” said Bozeman. “We’re dedicated, we’re motivated and we’re very excited about being a part of this community of veterans and doing a lot of good in the community.”

