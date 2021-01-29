Advertisement

“Wrong Turn” movie features local actor

Matthew Modine stands with local actor Jeremy Ambler on the set for "Wrong Turn."
Matthew Modine stands with local actor Jeremy Ambler on the set for "Wrong Turn."(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A local actor is in a movie opening in select theaters this week.

“Wrong Turn” is a reboot of a 2003 movie about hikers being attacked by cannibals. In this version, starring Matthew Modine, hikers on the Appalachian trail tangle with a lost and dangerous subculture hiding in caves.

Jeremy Ambler played one of the villains, but says the stars were a pleasure to work with.

”You know, Matthew Modine was a great, he was a great guy to work with,” Ambler said. “We became good friends. I stay in touch with him on Twitter, and he’s always right that quick to get back with me. He tweets right back.”

There will be a special showing of “Wrong Turn” at Lexington’s State Theater Saturday at 7.

