“Wrong Turn” movie features local actor

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A local actor is in a movie opening in select theaters this week.

“Wrong Turn” is a reboot of a 2003 movie about hikers being attacked by cannibals. In this version, starring Matthew Modine, hikers on the Appalachian trail tangle with a lost and dangerous subculture hiding in caves.

Jeremy Ambler played one of the villains, but says the stars were a pleasure to work with.

”You know, Matthew Modine was a great, he was a great guy to work with,” Ambler said. “We became good friends. I stay in touch with him on Twitter, and he’s always right that quick to get back with me. He tweets right back.”

There will be a special showing of “Wrong Turn” at Lexington’s State Theater Saturday at 7.

