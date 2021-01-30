Calm and cold today with a Winter storm expected Sunday

One of the more impactful storms we’ve seen since 2018 will move into the region Sunday and last into Monday, with snow and ice to cause travel problems.

SATURDAY

High pressure will continue to keep cold and quiet conditions in place for today. We start the day with sunny skies and more clouds entering during the day ahead of our next storm. This cold air is critical in setting up our winter storm Saturday night into Sunday. Highs Saturday will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY SNOW AND ICE

Unlike our past storms, the ground is colder leading up to the storm, there’s more available water in the atmosphere, and it will be a longer-duration event.

With that being said, this likely won’t be a slam-dunk all-snow storm for everyone. In fact, as warmer air moves in several thousand feed up, we will see a changeover from snow back to ice or even a cold rain during the day Sunday, especially along the VA/NC border.

STORM OVERVIEW

Snow is expected for almost the entire area, but heavier accumulations expected west of I-81 and north of U.S. 460.

Freezing rain and sleet are possible for the region, but greatest threat across the VA and NC Piedmont and NC Foothills.

STORM TIMING

Beginning Saturday night after dark in the west, spreading across the entire region Sunday.

Precipitation continues throughout Sunday, with the most impactful weather ending Sunday night.

IMPACTS

Hazardous travel late Saturday night through Monday. Untreated roads will be snow and ice covered.

Accumulations of freezing rain could result in downed tree limbs and scattered power outages.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

Here’s an early look at possible snowfall amounts for our region. We could also see a period of freezing rain and rain mixing in as well. However, even if a mix does occur, parts of our area, along and north of 460 corridor, could still be looking at a plowable snow late this weekend.

Heavy snow most likely along and north of 460. (WDBJ7 Weather)

Snow and ice accumulation are expected for counties near the North Carolina border. (Grey)

SNOW ZONE FORECASTS

VIRGINIA’S BLUE RIDGE

Much of the Roanoke Valley and Blue Ridge extending from 460 north will see heavy snow early Sunday. Snow will gradually taper off in the afternoon and likely even transition briefly to freezing rain or sleet.

Heavy snow likely Sunday with a glaze of ice possible. (WDBJ7 Weather)

SOUTHSIDE

Southside will be the area most likely impacted by significant ice totals as warmer air intrudes from the south. This would mean more than likely light snow amounts with a larger mix of freezing rain. Areas closest to the VA-NC state-line could see up to .25+” of freezing rain. This could lead to downed power lines/trees and power outages.

The storm may start as snow but ice will quickly takeover as the main precipitation type Sunday. (WDBJ Weather)

NEW RIVER VALLEY

This region will see varying precipitation types depending on elevation and altitude. Areas higher north into the foothills will have better chances of significant snow Sunday. Those farther to the west and south will have much more ice mixing in. Power outages will be possible.

Significant snow and ice likely. (WDBJ7 Weather)

CENTRAL VIRGINIA

Areas along and north of 460 continue to boast the best shot at seeing heavy snow totals. Those farther to the south could have sleet cut into totals. Significant snow would lead to major disruptions to roads Sunday.

Significant snow likely with a glaze of ice. (WDBJ7 Weather)

ALLEGHANY HIGHLANDS AND WV MOUNTAINS

The bullseye. Heavy snowfall and minimal ice is expected across the higher elevations of the Highlands and WV mountains. Up to a foot or more of snow is likely leading to significant impacts and impassable roads Sunday into Monday.

Heavy snow likely with up to a foot possible. (WDBJ7 Weather)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.