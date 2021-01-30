Advertisement

South Boston police looking for carjacker

(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The South Boston Police Department is searching for the person responsible for stealing a car at gunpoint Friday night.

Officers responded to the Centerville Shopping Center around 11 p.m. The victim told officers that he was approached by a black male, between 20 to 30-years-old, who asked for a cigarette. After a short conversation, the victim said he was pulled from his car at gunpoint.

The man left the shopping center in the victim’s car, a 2009 gold, four-door Kia with Virginia license plate XRS-9608. The department said the vehicle should have front-end damage where the thief hit a pole in the parking lot.

The man is described as 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a military-style field jacket and a dark-colored stocking cap.

Anyone with information should call the police department at 434-575-4273 or the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445.

