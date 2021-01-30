Christiansburg COVID-19 vaccination site closed Monday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Health District’s COVID-19 vaccination site in Christiansburg will be closed Monday, February 1, due to the wintry weather forecast.

Existing appointments for Monday have been rescheduled for the same time on Tuesday, February 2. Tuesday appointments remain as scheduled.

“This will create the potential for large crowds on Tuesday, so we appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility, as we protect our friends and family members who are most likely to fall ill and suffer serious consequences from this illness,” said Noelle Bissell, MD, director of the New River Health District. “Please come on Tuesday, at your appointed time from Monday – not earlier, not later – and this will help keep crowds as manageable as possible.”

In addition, the COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center is closed Sunday and Monday due to the expected weather conditions. The Virginia department of Health said the center’s voice mailbox fills up quickly, especially on weekends. If you call and the mailbox is full, try again the next day. The department asks that you don’t leave duplicate messages.

