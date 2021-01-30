Advertisement

House fire in northwest Roanoke sends two to hospital

Crews respond to house fire in northwest Roanoke.
Crews respond to house fire in northwest Roanoke.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are injured following a house fire in northwest Roanoke.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a fire in the 200 block of Frances Dr. NW just after 8:30 Saturday morning.

Crews on scene report smoke and flames were coming from the home upon their arrival.

Two people were home when the fire started in the basement of the home, according to fire officials.

Both were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. One victim’s injuries were deemed serious.

A dog died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

