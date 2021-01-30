Advertisement

Del. Guzman proposes moratorium on gold mining in Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Groups that fought a compressor station for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have a new concern, the prospect of a large gold mine near their community.

A Canadian company has reportedly found gold near Union Hill in Buckingham County.

Delegate Elizabeth Guzman, a candidate for Lieutenant Governor, is proposing a moratorium on new gold mining permits until July 2024, to give the state time to study the issue.

“We now have the opportunity to be proactive and ensure that we are studying how new permits will impact not only the health of this community, but the health of the James River and our environment,” Guzman (D-Woodbridge) said during a news conference Friday afternoon.

Virginia has a history of gold-mining, with most of the activity before the California Gold Rush.

Guzman said the issue could have significance for other communities, because a region with known gold deposits runs from northern Virginia through the center of the state.

