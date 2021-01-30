More criminal justice reforms advance in the General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Criminal justice reform was a major focus for state lawmakers when they met in special session last year. And when the General Assembly reconvened earlier this month, they picked up where they left off.

Virginia State Conference President Robert Barnette joined other NAACP leaders in a call for additional reforms.

“It’s long overdue that reform comes to the criminal justice system in Virginia,” Barnette said Friday morning during a virtual news conference.

Among the proposals making their way through General Assembly committees is legislation requiring the release of body cam footage in certain cases, a bill expanding civilian oversight of sheriffs’ offices and a measure creating an ombudsman for the state prison system. The proposal at the top of the NAACP’S list is automatic expungement that would seal certain criminal convictions after eight years.

Da’Quan Love is Virginia NAACP Executive Director.

“We believe that once someone has paid their price to society, they shouldn’t have to petition a court,” Love said. “They shouldn’t have to pay additional court fines or hire a lawyer. It needs to be expunged.”

Gaylene Kanoyton is the organization’s State Political Action Chair.

“And this is so important, because what happens with these offenses on their records it prevents them from getting certain housing, jobs, credit,” Kanoyton said. “It affects everything that they do.”

Friday’s hearings on those issues did not produce much debate, but Republicans believe many of the Democratic proposals have gone too far, and representatives of state law enforcement professionals have agreed.

But with Democrats in control, most of these measures appear to be headed for approval in each chamber.

