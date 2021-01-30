Virginia surpasses 500K COVID cases, adds 70 deaths overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 502,221 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, January 30, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 4,309 from the 497,912 reported Friday, a slightly larger increase than the 4,238 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 697,914 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from Thursday’s 641,873. New data for Saturday has not yet been shared.

5,210,235 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 12.1% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 12.2% reported Thursday and Friday.

As of Saturday, there are 6,449 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Friday’s 6,379.

2,632 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Friday’s count of 2,691.

39,192 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

