Virginia Tech warns students to continue following public health guidance after several disciplined for weekend gatherings

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech is reminding students that they must continue to follow public health guidelines. This comes after about 35 people were disciplined for large gatherings last weekend.

School leaders say they want to remind students of the importance of limiting groups to no more than 10, wearing masks and staying physically distanced.

“As we begin the spring semester we want to remind, we want to re-educate our students because we want to keep our community as safe as we can,” said university spokesperson Mark Owczarski. “It’s similar in the sense that when we began the semester our students were eager to be together, eager to see their friends and be with their friends. Like the fall semester and the start of the spring semester we do need to remind our students really what they need to do.”

All students disciplined last weekend were referred to student conduct. The outcome of each case will be different ranging from no action all the way to expulsion.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.