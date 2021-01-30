Advertisement

Virginia Tech warns students to continue following public health guidance after several disciplined for weekend gatherings

After 35 people were disciplined for large gatherings last weekend, Virginia Tech is reminding...
After 35 people were disciplined for large gatherings last weekend, Virginia Tech is reminding students that they must continue to follow public health guidelines.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech is reminding students that they must continue to follow public health guidelines. This comes after about 35 people were disciplined for large gatherings last weekend.

School leaders say they want to remind students of the importance of limiting groups to no more than 10, wearing masks and staying physically distanced.

“As we begin the spring semester we want to remind, we want to re-educate our students because we want to keep our community as safe as we can,” said university spokesperson Mark Owczarski. “It’s similar in the sense that when we began the semester our students were eager to be together, eager to see their friends and be with their friends. Like the fall semester and the start of the spring semester we do need to remind our students really what they need to do.”

All students disciplined last weekend were referred to student conduct. The outcome of each case will be different ranging from no action all the way to expulsion.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ice may mix in at times by Sunday afternoon cutting down some of the totals.
Winter storm watches issued ahead of Sunday’s snow and ice
Former Roanoke pharmacist sentenced for drug tampering
A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside
Community reacts after Roanoke Times building is listed for sale
High schoolers will be returning on their familiar A/B hybrid schedule on February 15.
Two weeks, two emergency meetings: Franklin County changes school plan again

Latest News

After what the health department calls frustration and negative press last week, they wanted to...
VDH ramps up vaccine efforts
Virginia Criminal Justice Reform
More criminal justice reforms advance in the General Assembly
Virginia delegate proposes moratorium on gold mining, after deposit is found in Buckingham...
Del. Guzman proposes moratorium on gold mining in Virginia
The biggest winter storm since late 2018 could be on the way.
Friday, Jan. 29 - Evening Winter Storm Update