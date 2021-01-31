Advertisement

Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

A member of the Norwegian Parliament made the nomination Saturday, praising Black Lives Matter...
A member of the Norwegian Parliament made the nomination Saturday, praising Black Lives Matter for bringing a new awareness of racial justice.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Black Lives Matter movement has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

A member of the Norwegian Parliament made the nomination Saturday, praising Black Lives Matter for bringing a new awareness of racial justice.

Proponents say it is a similar situation to when the Nobel Peace Prize went to Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago.

They also compare it to Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress, who were honored twice.

An estimated 20 million Americans have taken part in Black Lives Matter protests, and millions more have made their voices heard globally.

Monday is the deadline for submission for the Nobel Peace Prize and the nominating committee should have a short list in March.

The Parliament member nominating Black Lives Matter says it may be a long shot to win, but it’s important to spark the discussion.

A far-right member of the Norwegian Parliament is also said to be nominating former President Donald Trump for his work on Middle East peace.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly entire area could see winter storm impacts Sunday.
Winter storm brings a mixed bag of precipitation Sunday
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Areas of lingering mountain snow and patchy drizzle/frz. drizzle is possible for the morning...
Storm Warnings canceled as storm wraps up; spotty snow showers, ice possible tonight
Incident at Afton Gardens apartment complex in NW Roanoke
Police investigating fatal shooting at NW Roanoke apartment complex
Matthew Modine stands with local actor Jeremy Ambler on the set for "Wrong Turn."
“Wrong Turn” movie features local actor

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
GOP lawmakers urge Biden to meet with them on virus relief
GOP COVID-19 relief counterproposal
GOP COVID-19 relief counterproposal
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Over 5,100 arrested at pro-Navalny protests across Russia
COVID-19 Vaccine
VACCINE INFO: How to find timelines and locations in Virginia health districts