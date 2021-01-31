Advertisement

Drug ring investigation nets more pleas, sentencings

(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities say the mastermind behind a large drug-trafficking ring operating in Virginia, North Carolina, Texas and California has entered a guilty plea.

Virginia prosecutors also say four other defendants in the case pleaded guilty or were sentenced in the past week. Forty-four-year-old Ramiro Ramirez-Barreto faces at least 20 years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise.

Authorities described Ramirez-Barreto as a Mexican national linked to the Sinaloa cartel who supplied drug rings in Newport News, Virginia and in Henderson and Greensboro, North Carolina.

