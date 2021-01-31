Folks gear up for expected Sunday snow storm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Roanoke, people were prepping for Sunday’s winter storm.

Many spent Saturday stocking up on food and buying last minute items like snow shovels.

Bags of ice melt were going quickly at The Home Depot on Hershberger Road.

“It’s definitely a spike sale when we have these kind of events, for sure,” Shannon McCann, Store Manager of The Home Depot on Hershberger Road, said.

Along with ice melt, folks were loading up on items like Prestone Driveway Heat and indoor and outdoor heaters ahead of Sunday’s potential snow storm.

“It’s a fun day, people are definitely excited with anticipation of the upcoming snow event, it’s been awhile,” McCann said.

And shovels were certainly getting some extra love Saturday. Six snow shovels were sitting in Ernest Grogan’s cart. He works for the Roanoke Redevelopment Housing Authority, so it’s not just his yard he’s shoveling.

“It’s important because our residents count on us to make sure that their sidewalks are clean and, you know, driveways are done, so they can walk safely to and from their apartments,” Grogan said.

He joined many others who geared up for Sunday’s snow.

“It’s really busy,” he said.

It was a similar scene over at the Kroger in Towers Plaza. There, people, like Carmen Kanen were stocking up on items like milk and bread.

“I work at the Laboratory Quest Diagnostics, laboratory at the hospital at Roanoke Memorial, so I’ll be working tomorrow, so making sure my family is well prepared for the snow,” Kanen said.

Whether out buying food or shovels, folks were making sure they are ready for what’s to come.

“Always prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” Kanen said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.