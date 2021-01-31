Advertisement

Former Bridgewater Basketball Coach Authors Fourth Book

Bill Leatherman’s Newest Work Centers on His Team’s Off the Court Antics
We talk with the former Bridgewater College basketball coach about his fourth book, "Airballs."
By Travis Wells
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -, Ferrum junior college grad Bill Leatherman, spent 23 years as the head coach at Bridgewater. Leatherman, who is retired now in South Carolina, recently authored his fourth book. The previous three focused on baseball, but the latest is all about hoops, and came about thanks to some arm twisting by his former players.

“I said I’ll do it,” Leatherman said this week. “But no one is interested in a Division Three program from long ago. But you guys are going to have to give me stories. And they did.”

“Airballs, Tall Tales From a Basketball Journey,” was released in late November and is now available on Amazon.

“Airballs has always been a joke, a joke to a degree. That’s what I wanted the book to be. It tells stories about fun times, fun times, behind the scenes stuff.”

It certainly is about the game that Leatherman devoted 40 years of his life too, but it’s more about the misadventures of his players off the court.

“We had two players that would constantly take their tray up and put it on the conveyor belt after finishing their meal. They would ride the conveyor belt back and surprise the dishwashers. Just, just great stories.”

