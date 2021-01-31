Hokies Use Big Second Half to Down UVA

Blacksburg, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma scored 29 points and pulled in 10 rebounds as his team rallied for a huge 65-51 win over the rival Virginia Cavaliers. The Hokies outscored the Cavaliers 44-22 in the second half, after trailing 29-21 at the break.

Hunter Cattoor added 15 points for the Hokies. Jay Huff led UVA with 13 points while Kiheil Clark had 11. It was Virginia’s first ACC loss this season.

