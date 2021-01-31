Advertisement

Hokies Use Big Second Half to Down UVA

34-8 Run Gives Tech Huge Win
Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) is guarded by Virginia's Sam Hauser (10) and Justin McKoy (4)...
Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma (22) is guarded by Virginia's Sam Hauser (10) and Justin McKoy (4) during the second half of the University of Virginia - Virginia Tech NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg Va. Saturday January 30 2021. (AP Photo / MATT GENRTY, The Roanoke Times, Pool)(MATT GENTRY PHOTOS, THE ROANOKE TIMES | (AP Photo / MATT GENRTY, The Roanoke Times, Pool))
By Travis Wells
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Blacksburg, Va. (WDBJ) -Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma scored 29 points and pulled in 10 rebounds as his team rallied for a huge 65-51 win over the rival Virginia Cavaliers. The Hokies outscored the Cavaliers 44-22 in the second half, after trailing 29-21 at the break.

Hunter Cattoor added 15 points for the Hokies. Jay Huff led UVA with 13 points while Kiheil Clark had 11. It was Virginia’s first ACC loss this season.

